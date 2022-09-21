New York lights national monuments to remember the anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s landfall in Puerto Rico

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fourteen landmarks and bridges across New York were lit in red, white, and blue Tuesday night to recognize the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement that this pays tribute to the thousands of lives that were tragically lost and reaffirms her commitment to supporting the people of Puerto Rico.

Since Hurricane Maria, New York has helped Puerto Rico secure billions of dollars in federal funding from FEMA to recover and rebuild.

New York has also provided aid to Puerto Rico as they recover from Hurricane Fiona.

