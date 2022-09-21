New Yorkers fighting climate change receive grant to keep going

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) -Farmers and landowners in New York who combat climate change were awarded millions to keep going.

The program is called the Climate Smart Farms and Forests Project.

Governor Hochul says a $60M grant was awarded under the first round of a USDA partnership.

She said these practices reduce greenhouse gas emissions and/or sequester carbon.

State leaders say the money will help identify why it’s hard for some to go green, develop new tools, and refine practices to achieve climate goals.

