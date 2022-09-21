Police investigating reported shooting in Belvidere

BELVIDERE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating a reported shooting in the town of Belvidere.

Vermont State Police say there is an active scene in the vicinity of Bog Road and members of the public should avoid the area.

They say there is a significant police presence in the area.

Police have not yet released any other details about the incident.

WCAX News has a crew headed to the scene.

