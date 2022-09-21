Police: Man stabs, kills woman as she slept outside business

Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.
Las Vegas police said a woman was stabbed and killed while sleeping outside of a business.(FOX5)
By KVVU staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Police in Las Vegas said a man is accused of walking up and stabbing an unknown woman while she slept outside a business.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the business around 6 p.m. Sept. 14.

Once there, officers said they found a woman suffering from an apparent stab wound, KVVU reported. First responders pronounced the woman dead on the scene, authorities said.

After an investigation, police determined the victim was sleeping outside of the business when the unknown man walked up and stabbed her. They said the suspect then fled the scene.

Authorities did not release any additional information.

The victim’s identity as well as her cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Las Vegas Metro Police Department Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday.
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
The Vermont building at the Big E fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings...
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
The Burlington City Council on Monday approved the new job description for a recruitment...
Burlington city councilors take action on police staffing shortage

Latest News

Russia's war is about 'extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist,' President Joe Biden said at the...
Biden: Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter in Ukraine
The vast majority of deaths among pregnant women and new mothers in the US were preventable,...
Most US pregnancy-related deaths are avoidable, CDC report says
Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver watches action during the first half of an NBA basketball game...
Embattled Sarver says he’s decided to sell Phoenix Suns, Mercury
The Artemis 1 rocket stands ready on Launch Pad 39-B at the Kennedy Space Center, Friday, Aug....
NASA tries fueling moon rocket in test, but leak reoccurs