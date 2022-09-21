Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival returns to Stowe this weekend

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Soaring squash return to Stowe this weekend

The 13th Annual Vermont Pumpkin Chuckin Festival takes place this year at the Mayo Farm Event Fields. It attracts people from far and wide with their homemade trebuchets to see how far they can catapult pumpkins. The current record is 780 feet.

The festival is Sunday from 11 to 4 with three rounds of competition. Admission is $10 and kids under five are free. Visitors can also get in for free if they make two gallons of chili for the chili cook-off.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with festival organizer Dave Jordan for a preview.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.