Rutland woman dies in Monday crash

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Rutland woman has died after a two car crash in Rutland Monday night.

Police say it happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and East Pittsford Road. They say 71-year-old Rea Pratt was driving down East Pittsford Road, when Pratt failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by another car.

The driver of that car was a Wallingford man and he had minor injuries. Pratt was sent to the hospital and died Tuesday from her injuries.

