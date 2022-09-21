Rutland woman dies in Monday crash

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a Rutland woman has died after a two car crash in Rutland Monday night.

Police say it happened at the intersection of U.S. Route 7 and East Pittsford Road. They say 71-year-old Rea Pratt was driving down East Pittsford Road, when Pratt failed to stop at a stop sign and was hit by another car.

The driver of that car was a Wallingford man and he had minor injuries. Pratt was sent to the hospital and died Tuesday from her injuries.

