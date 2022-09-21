Scott praises end of Canadian COVID border requirements

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MONTPELIER (WCAX) - Vermont Governor Phil Scott is applauding the decision by the Canadian government to drop its vaccination requirements later this month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau still needs to sign off on the final decision, but it would drop the vaccine requirement for people who enter Canada on Sept. 30. It would also end random COVID testing at airports and the need to fill out the ArriveCAN app.

Scott says the app has slowed travel across the border and has dented Vermont’s economy. “I do think it’s hurt some of the tourism from our Canadian guests. They don’t want to come down because it’s not that flexible. They have to use an app and register within three, days 72 hours, within arriving at the border,” the governor said.

Scott and New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik have been among dozens of elected leaders urging the Canadian government to scrap the vaccination requirements.

