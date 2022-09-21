Scott: Vt. prepared for Martha’s Vineyard-style migrant airlift

File photo
File photo(Source: CNN)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is making contingency plans if southern state governors continue efforts to transport migrants to Northeast destinations.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis have been sending busses and planes of undocumented migrants to democratically controlled cities, including a much-publicized airlift of Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

Fellow Republican Governor Phil Scott on Wednesday said he does not believe any migrants will be brought to the Green Mountains but he says they are making plans just in case. “We have a number of different areas that we are looking, whether it’s in some of our campuses that have closed, whether it’s in some campuses that may have some space, along with other initiatives,” Scott said.

The Republican governors have said the transportation of migrants raises awareness of what they say are the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies. Critics have called the governors’ actions political stunts that are cruel and possibly illegal.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday.
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
The Vermont building at the Big E fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings...
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
Workers at a federal prison in Northern New York facing a critical staffing shortage say they...
Signs draw attention to critical staffing shortage at North Country prison

Latest News

Construction on CityPlace at the pit in downtown Burlington is another step closer to becoming...
Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project clears another big legal battle
File photo
Vermont wants evidence that pandemic unemployment recipients were eligible
SDF
Vermont wants evidence that pandemic employment recipients were eligible
SDF
Burlington woman leaves big gift to homeless service agency
SDF
West Lebanon railyard redevelopment project moving forward