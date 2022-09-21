Scott: Vt. prepared for Martha’s Vineyard-style migrant airlift

WEST RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is making contingency plans if southern state governors continue efforts to transport migrants to Northeast destinations.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron Desantis have been sending busses and planes of undocumented migrants to democratically controlled cities, including a much-publicized airlift of Venezuelans to Martha’s Vineyard last week.

Fellow Republican Governor Phil Scott on Wednesday said he does not believe any migrants will be brought to the Green Mountains but he says they are making plans just in case. “We have a number of different areas that we are looking, whether it’s in some of our campuses that have closed, whether it’s in some campuses that may have some space, along with other initiatives,” Scott said.

The Republican governors have said the transportation of migrants raises awareness of what they say are the Biden administration’s failed immigration policies. Critics have called the governors’ actions political stunts that are cruel and possibly illegal.

