Two bodies found decomposing inside Rhode Island home

Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.(WJAR via CNN Newsource)
By Joanna Bouras
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WJAR) – A man and woman were found badly decomposed in a house in Woonsocket, Rhode Island this week.

Crews wore hazmat suits with oxygen masks to go in and out of the home to recover the bodies.

Officials said the woman found was former mayor Susan Menard. They have not yet been able to identify the man.

A neighbor said he hadn’t seen Menard or her boyfriend in a couple of weeks and noticed a strong smell coming from the home, so he called police who found the bodies.

Authorities are still investigating but say there’s no sign of anything criminal.

