UVM field hockey riding program-best six-game win streak

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As the Catamounts prepare for the third and final leg of their longest homestand of the season, they do so as winners of six straight - the longest winning streak in program history.

It started way back on August 28, and was kept alive this past Sunday when Sophia Drees scored the game-winner in overtime against Stanford, also giving UVM its first-ever win over the Cardinal. All in all, it was a pretty good weekend for the Catamounts, who credit their current streak to their chemistry and culture both on and off the field.

“We take each game, ‘game-by-game.’ We talk a lot about playing the player, not the jersey, and not thinking about teams and how we’ve played them in the past,” senior Haley Buffenbarger said. “We take it game by game, win by win, and take it from there.”

“These captains and some of these players that have been around for years now speak very highly to the culture that exists right now,” head coach Kate Pfeifer said. “It’s one of ‘we before me’ and making sure that we’re taking accountability for the things we can, and prioritize each other. That’s all you can ask for as a coach, and it’s really helping them shine on the field.”

