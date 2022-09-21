Vermont Health Department releases data on school lead pipe testing

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lead has been removed from the taps at schools and daycares across Vermont.

The Vermont Health Department launched a campaign to test taps across the state years ago. Now, the team behind the effort has published the findings.

State leaders said 98% of schools and child care centers completed testing for lead in their drinking water and have taken any needed steps to keep their water safe to drink.

The report identified 75% of schools and 14% of non-school child care facilities that had at least one tap with a result at or above the acceptable level.

A law passed in 2019 required these locations to get testing done because lead can leach into drinking water from older plumbing and fixtures.

“Each year hundreds of Vermont kids are poisoned by lead. This program shows how we can work together as a state to reduce lead exposure and keep our children healthier. Parents and caregivers can take comfort in knowing that the water their kids are consuming at their school and child care is now safer,” said Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD in a statement.

To see the report and check Vermont schools and child care centers, click here or visit the Vermont Health Department website.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.