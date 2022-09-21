Vermont wants evidence that pandemic unemployment recipients were eligible

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In 2020, as COVID-19 shuttered businesses and forced millions out of work, the federal government flooded states with funds to set up new unemployment programs. Now, a year after one of those programs expired in Vermont, the state is asking recipients to prove that they qualified.

Roughly 17,000 Vermonters who enrolled in the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program did not submit documents and the state now says it needs to verify their work history. The Vermont Department of Labor has spent more than six months trying to collect the federally mandated paperwork and has only made it through about a third of the backlog. It now expects the effort to spill into next year.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday.
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
The Vermont building at the Big E fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings...
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
Workers at a federal prison in Northern New York facing a critical staffing shortage say they...
Signs draw attention to critical staffing shortage at North Country prison

Latest News

Vt. program takes aim at flood-prone properties
New task force to target Chittenden County gun violence
Burlington’s long-stalled CityPlace project clears another big legal battle
FILE
Campaign Countdown: Inside Prop 2, Vermont’s slavery prohibition clarification
Police are investigating a reported shooting in the town of Belvidere. - File photo
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead