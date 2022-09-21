West Lebanon railyard redevelopment project moving forward

The defunct Westboro Rail Yard in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.
The defunct Westboro Rail Yard in West Lebanon, New Hampshire.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A redevelopment project 20 years in the making along the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, is moving forward.

The city intends to purchase about 6 acres of the old Westboro Rail Yard and plans to repurpose it for recreation, most likely ballfields and hiking trails.

The state currently owns the land and would need to sign off on both the purchase and future plans.

Officials say the project is extremely important for expanding the current trail system in Lebanon, as well as additional recreational opportunities.

“I think that the additional playing fields that we would get from this are also very important for our recreational program and the exposure to the river can’t be ignored. The city owns a couple of acres right near Bridge Street where the bridge connects into White River Junction and we have plans for a waterfront park there, as well,” Lebanon Mayor Timothy McNamara said.

At this time, there is not a purchase price for the land. However, the city has shared some of the cleanup costs that have already taken place at the railyard.

Access to the new park would be tied to the reconstruction of a nearby bridge over the tracks which is slated to begin in 2024.

Related Story:

Sununu budget includes funding for West Lebanon rail yard

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday.
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
The Vermont building at the Big E fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings...
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
Workers at a federal prison in Northern New York facing a critical staffing shortage say they...
Signs draw attention to critical staffing shortage at North Country prison

Latest News

mm
FEMA grants $1.7M to UVM Medical Center for COVID costs
File photo
Pumpkin Chuckin’ Festival returns to Stowe this weekend
mm
Pumpkin Chuckin' Festival returns to Stowe this weekend
File photo
Scott praises end of Canadian COVID border requirements