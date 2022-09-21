West Lebanon railyard redevelopment project moving forward

WEST LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - A redevelopment project 20 years in the making along the Connecticut River in West Lebanon, New Hampshire, is moving forward.

The city intends to purchase about 6 acres of the old Westboro Rail Yard and plans to repurpose it for recreation, most likely ballfields and hiking trails.

The state currently owns the land and would need to sign off on both the purchase and future plans.

Officials say the project is extremely important for expanding the current trail system in Lebanon, as well as additional recreational opportunities.

“I think that the additional playing fields that we would get from this are also very important for our recreational program and the exposure to the river can’t be ignored. The city owns a couple of acres right near Bridge Street where the bridge connects into White River Junction and we have plans for a waterfront park there, as well,” Lebanon Mayor Timothy McNamara said.

At this time, there is not a purchase price for the land. However, the city has shared some of the cleanup costs that have already taken place at the railyard.

Access to the new park would be tied to the reconstruction of a nearby bridge over the tracks which is slated to begin in 2024.

Related Story:

Sununu budget includes funding for West Lebanon rail yard

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.