Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few brief breaks of sun on Wednesday, clouds and showers return early Thursday morning along with a cold front that will bring a sharp drop in temperatures for the end of the work week. Skies will become mostly cloudy again on Wednesday night with rain and scattered thunderstorms developing by the start of the day on Thursday. The steadier, heavier rain will move through the region on Thursday morning, followed by scattered showers into the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 60s will start the day, but fall into the mid 50s by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to drop heading into Friday. It will be breezy and cool on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs through the afternoon will only manage the low to mid 50s. We may see some areas of frost on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will start the weekend in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Plan on partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s in most spots.

The rain returns for the start of the week with showers likely on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s. Another surge of cooler air will head our way for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

After a monthslong investigation, two men are facing charges in the wake of a crash that sent a...
2 face charges in Essex crash that sent 5 to hospital
Police are searching for the man who stabbed a woman in the chest in Burlington on Monday.
Police search for suspect in Burlington stabbing
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
The Vermont building at the Big E fair hosts many vendors from the state and the event brings...
Vermont vendors ready at Big E fair, but some couldn’t make the trip
Workers at a federal prison in Northern New York facing a critical staffing shortage say they...
Signs draw attention to critical staffing shortage at North Country prison

Latest News

x
Afternoon Weather Webcast
Gary has the latest forecast
Morning weather webcast
Your MAX Advantage Forecast
Late night weather forecast
Late night weather forecast