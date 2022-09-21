BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a few brief breaks of sun on Wednesday, clouds and showers return early Thursday morning along with a cold front that will bring a sharp drop in temperatures for the end of the work week. Skies will become mostly cloudy again on Wednesday night with rain and scattered thunderstorms developing by the start of the day on Thursday. The steadier, heavier rain will move through the region on Thursday morning, followed by scattered showers into the afternoon. High temperatures in the mid 60s will start the day, but fall into the mid 50s by the late afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to drop heading into Friday. It will be breezy and cool on Friday with mostly cloudy skies. Highs through the afternoon will only manage the low to mid 50s. We may see some areas of frost on Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will start the weekend in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s. Plan on partly sunny skies for Saturday and Sunday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s in most spots.

The rain returns for the start of the week with showers likely on Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 60s. Another surge of cooler air will head our way for Wednesday and Thursday. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

