BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone. It’s the last full day of summer, and after a cloudy, foggy, drizzly start to the day, it will turn partly sunny and warmer as we get into the afternoon.

Then, here we go again. A frontal system will be moving in overnight from the west with showers & thunderstorms, some of which could be on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours, lightning & thunder, and strong wind gusts. This will go on until a little after daybreak on Thursday. There will be a lull in the action late morning into the early afternoon. Then a trailing trough of low pressure will swing through with a few more showers during the afternoon & evening. Temperatures will be dropping throughout the day after early highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will shift around from S to NW, getting blustery as that colder air comes in behind the front.

Fall officially starts at 9:03 PM Thursday with the occurrence of the autumnal equinox. And it will feel like fall on Friday despite partly sunny skies, with highs only in the upper 40s to mid-50s (normal high in Burlington this time of year is 70°).

After a frosty start to the day on Saturday, temperatures will recover, getting back into the 60s for the first weekend of fall, with partly sunny skies.

Another frontal system will move in Sunday night into Monday with showers & possible thunderstorms. A few showers may linger into Tuesday, with yet another quick shot of chilly air coming in by late in the day.

Take MAX Advantage of the sunshine later today as summer of 2022 fades away, and get ready to be knocked out of a deep sleep tonight as the thunderstorms rumble through. -Gary

