Alburg Springs border crossing to close for construction

ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Alburg Springs is closing for construction.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the work is set to start on Oct. 3 and will take about three weeks. They plan to update lanes and gates.

In the meantime, travelers will be diverted to border crossings in Alburgh, Highgate Springs and Champlain, New York.

