Alburg Springs border crossing to close for construction

The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Alburg Springs is closing for construction. - File photo
The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Alburg Springs is closing for construction.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ALBURGH, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S.-Canada border crossing in Alburg Springs is closing for construction.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the work is set to start on Oct. 3 and will take about three weeks. They plan to update lanes and gates.

In the meantime, travelers will be diverted to border crossings in Alburgh, Highgate Springs and Champlain, New York.

Click here for more information from CBP.

