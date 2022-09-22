Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program.

The program started in the Spring of 2013 to provide experiential learning for students and to support the college’s sustainability goals. The honey and other products produced by the bees has been incorporated into various programs at the college including business and marketing.

Elissa Borden spoke with officials about the impact it’s had on students.

