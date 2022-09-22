Champlain College apiary program celebrates a decade

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Champlain College is celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its apiary program.

The program started in the Spring of 2013 to provide experiential learning for students and to support the college’s sustainability goals. The honey and other products produced by the bees has been incorporated into various programs at the college including business and marketing.

Elissa Borden spoke with officials about the impact it’s had on students.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the town of Belvidere.
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead
Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
Vermont State Police say a Rutland woman has died after a two-car crash in Rutland Monday night.
Rutland woman dies after Monday crash
Michael Chadwick
Belvidere murder suspect due in court
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

Latest News

File photo
Green Mountain Book Festival opens Friday
Burlington's City Hall Park will host a free hip-hop festival next month and every artist in...
Free hip-hop festival planned in Burlington’s City Hall Park
mm
Ski jumping World Cup headed to Lake Placid
mm
Green Mountain Book Festival opens Friday