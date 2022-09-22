DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Tests have confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a wolf.

Environmental officials say it’s only the third wolf identified in the wild in the state in 25 years.

They say they aren’t sure where the animal was from but that it’s likely it was from the Great Lakes area, though that wolf population isn’t known to have spread beyond Michigan. They say it could have been a captive animal that escaped or was released.

DNA results reviewed this week contradicted an initial analysis that concluded it was an Eastern coyote.

