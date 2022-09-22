Free hip-hop festival planned in Burlington’s City Hall Park

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington’s City Hall Park will host a free hip-hop festival next month and every artist in the lineup has Vermont roots.

North Ave Jax and 99 Neighbors will lead the show. Kelly Butts-Spirito, also known as Love, Kelly, who is also a Vermonter, has sold out similar shows at Arts Riot and Higher Ground. And the events keep growing.

Love, Kelly hopes people come to the free event with a positive attitude to have fun and build community.

“I think it really is like the biggest moment in Vermont hip-hop in terms of these are the two artists that have signed record deals out of Vermont and for them to come together is just incredible,” Butts-Spirito said.

The event in City Hall Park comes during a time when the park is getting a reputation as a dangerous place after dark with several shootings and other violence.

Kelly says they will have security.

The concert is Friday, Oct. 7 starting at 7:30 p.m. Click here for more details.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

