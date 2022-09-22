Green Mountain Book Festival opens Friday
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Book lovers will be coming to Burlington this weekend for the Green Mountain Book Festival.
The three-day event takes place downtown and features appearances and readings from dozens of both Vermont and national authors.
The Fletcher Free Library plays a big role in organizing the event.
Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the library’s Barbara Shatara about what to expect.
