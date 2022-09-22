Lake Placid FISU World Games torch on tour after Italy trip

Lake Placid FISU World Games torch on tour after Italy trip
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - The all-important torch is back in the U.S. after a North Country delegation took a trip overseas.

The Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games kick off in January.

Recently, a delegation from the Adirondack Sports Council flew to Italy to collect the symbolic flame.

Thursday, it’s in New York City and will be taking numerous ceremonial stops around the state before a carbon-free lighting of the Lake Placid FISU Games Opening Ceremony cauldron.

The 22-inch-long torch was created and built by Adirondack Studios.

