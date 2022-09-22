Man charged with second-degree murder after Belvidere shooting scheduled to be in court

File Photo
(Source: MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police continues their investigation into a deadly shooting in Belvidere.

Police say Mark Benjamin, 42, was shot and killed by Michael Chadwick, 61, around 2:10 pm Wednesday on Bog Road in Belvidere, Vt.

Officers say Benjamin was at a seasonal camp owned by his mother and that Chadwick had just gotten out of a relationship with Benjamin’s mother.

Police say right after the shooting, Benjamin was able to get into a car driven by his husband, but first responders pronounced him dead on a nearby road about half an hour later.

Meanwhile, Chadwick allegedly barricaded himself inside the camp for two hours before surrendering.

Chadwick is being held on $500,000 bail and is scheduled to be in court today on a charge of second-degree murder.

This morning, troopers are gathering evidence and getting necessary warrants for the ongoing investigation.

Benjamin’s body will be taken to the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for an autopsy.

