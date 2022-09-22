New Hampshire senator celebrates pollutant legislation

Local leaders celebrated a step in the U.S. Senate to combat climate change.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Local leaders celebrated a step in the U.S. Senate to combat climate change.

It’s called the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocols. The goal is to phase down the use of super-pollutants found in many consumer products.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan called it good news for the environment.

She says it helps the U-S produce the next generation of energy-efficient consumer products, such as everyday items like air condition units and refrigerators.

“Our bipartisan vote to ratify the amendment is an important step forward in our efforts to combat climate change and strengthen our economy,” said Senator Hassan in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the town of Belvidere.
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead
Vermont State Police say a Rutland woman has died after a two-car crash in Rutland Monday night.
Rutland woman dies after Monday crash
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold
A Vermont man faces charges in a hunting-related shooting in Huntington earlier this month. -...
Bolton man faces charges in hunting-related shooting
Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
Police: UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint

Latest News

North Country leaders say they still have concerns over whether re-enactors can hold events...
North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern
North Country leaders say they still have concerns over whether re-enactors can hold events...
North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern
Local leaders celebrated a step in the U.S. Senate to combat climate change.
New Hampshire senator celebrates pollutant legislation
Lake Placid FISU World Games torch on tour after Italy trip
Lake Placid FISU World Games torch on tour after Italy trip