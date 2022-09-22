New Hampshire senator celebrates pollutant legislation

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Local leaders celebrated a step in the U.S. Senate to combat climate change.

It’s called the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocols. The goal is to phase down the use of super-pollutants found in many consumer products.

New Hampshire Senator Maggie Hassan called it good news for the environment.

She says it helps the U-S produce the next generation of energy-efficient consumer products, such as everyday items like air condition units and refrigerators.

“Our bipartisan vote to ratify the amendment is an important step forward in our efforts to combat climate change and strengthen our economy,” said Senator Hassan in a statement.

