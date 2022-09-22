NH secretary of state’s office puts out investor guide

By The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Secretary of State’s Office and its securities regulation bureau have put out an investor guide for residents.

The first edition of “The New Hampshire Investor Guide: Strategies for Investing Wisely and Avoiding Financial Fraud” debuted Thursday.

The free guide, in English and Spanish, is an introduction to the bureau’s Invest Smart NH educational initiative and website. Educational sessions will be conducted in the state.

“Wise investing is crucial to the financial security of our citizens and their families,” Secretary of State David Scanlan said in a statement. “Invest Smart NH will have a positive impact on NH citizens of all backgrounds, ages, and investing experience.”

