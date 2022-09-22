North County leaders say new gun law still cause of concern

FORT EDWARD, N.Y (WCAX) - North Country leaders say they still have concerns over whether re-enactors can hold events with guns.

Senator Dan Stec joined Fort Edward Village Trustee Ed Carpenter and historic re-enactors at the Rogers Island Visitors Center Monday.

The group canceled the center’s annual military re-enactment because of the state’s new gun control laws.

Organizers say after the new law went into effect banning guns from certain areas, they received numerous complaints and withdrawals from participants over potential criminal violations.

Despite attempts at clarification from New York Governor Kathy Hochul over historical re-enactments, local leaders want that written into the law.

