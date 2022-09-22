Redesigning efforts to resettle refugees in Vermont

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Refugee resettlement agencies are overwhelmed after being gutted by the Trump administration, but the Biden administration wants to figure out a new way to do the program.

Tracy Dolan is the director of the State Refugee Office. She spoke with our Ike Bendavid about efforts to resettle refugees in Vermont. Watch the video to see their full conversation.

