Ski jumping World Cup headed to Lake Placid

By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (WCAX) - Ski jumping’s top circuit is returning to the United States for the first time in nearly two decades, and it’s coming to our region.

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation men’s ski jumping World Cup will be held in February in Lake Placid.

You may remember they held qualifiers for the World Cup last year there. But the last time the World Cup ski jumping was in the U.S. was in 2004 in Park City, Utah.

U.S. ski officials say it’s an opportunity to bring the best ski jumpers in the world here and give the sport a platform for growth.

They chose Lake Placid because the New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority recently invested millions to make its ski jumping complex world class.

