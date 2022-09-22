Stuck truck blocks Notch Road for hours overnight

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:09 AM EDT
CAMBRIDGE, Vt. (WCAX) - Another stuck truck closed the Notch Road for hours Wednesday night and into Thursday morning.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, authorities said a tractor-trailer was trapped on Vermont Route 108, completely blocking the road between Cambridge and Stowe.

VTrans said the road finally reopened to traffic at about 6:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Stuck trucks have been an ongoing problem in the tight and twisty seasonal passage. Smugglers’ Notch has always been impassable for long trucks, but in recent years, more and more drivers are getting stuck, many by blindly following their GPS systems and ignoring the signs warning them their trucks will not make it through.

State officials have said they continue to enforce the penalties for not heeding the warnings but they are still searching for the best way to finally put an end to the issue once and for all.

