By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The state says thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding.

We recently reported on the state’s new program allocating dollars to towns to buy out properties in flood-prone areas.

Now, we are learning how many properties fit that bill.

According to the state’s Watershed Management Division, an estimated 12,000 structures are in a special flood hazard area.

This is based on data using FEMA maps of a flood event smaller than Tropical Storm Irene.

The state also notes that most of the damage that happens impacts public infrastructure and that is because of the erosive power of moving water.

