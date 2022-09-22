Undefeated Burr & Burton previews upcoming match-up with Hartford

MANCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - We are approaching the midpoint of the high school football regular season in the state of Vermont, and after a number of upsets and close calls last week, there are a lot of questions to be answered before we head down the back stretch.

Division-one might have the most potential suitors to be crowned state champions at the end of the year, but just three games in, there is only one remaining unbeaten. Burr and Burton seems to have returned to form after a bit of a down year last Fall, as they currently stand tall at 3-0 on the young season following a comfortable week one victory over the Seawolves and dominant wins the past two weeks against BFA and Rutland. But this weekend, the ‘Dogs might get their toughest challenge to date as Hartford makes the trip to Manchester on Saturday. BBA knows the always tough Hurricanes will test them, but the ‘Dogs say they’re ready for the fight.

“Hartford, I know they haven’t lost a lot of seniors, so they’re bringing back kind of a similar team as last year,” quarterback Jack McCoy said. “And we lost to them last year, so this year, I think the big thing is not making any mistakes and shutting them down on offense.”

“Hartford is a good team. And they suffered that loss week one, but they’re coming back with two good big wins the last two weeks,” head coach Tom McCoy said. “They’re big and physical, they have some returning guys that were great last year. Play well, protect the football, you know, limit the penalties on gameday and give a great effort, and then hopefully you can have some success.”

