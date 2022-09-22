UVM student assaulted and held at gunpoint downtown

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a UVM student this past weekend.

According to Acting Chief Jon Murad, the incident happened around midnight Saturday -- near St. Paul and Maple streets.

Police say the victim is a member of the UVM men’s lacrosse team and three men allegedly assaulted him, forced him to strip his clothes, and took his phone.

Police say he was not physically injured and UVM police are calling the incident a felony aggravated assault with a firearm.

Murad says they still have not identified the people responsible -- but stresses -- this incident is not the victim’s fault.

“The people who are at fault for this are the criminals who did it. This does not appear to have anything to do with the victim’s behavior or his conduct before it. This does appear to be a random act of people who saw somebody and chose that person as a victim.”

Murad says officers have talked extensively with the victim and his family. In a letter to the school community -- UVM police are urging students to be vigilant, walk in groups, and stay in well-lit areas.

