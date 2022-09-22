Welch says health care savings on the way for Vermonters

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:02 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Representative Peter Welch says the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act will provide long overdue relief when it comes to paying for health care.

A bill from the doctor can ruin many families’ budgets, but he says the new law is expected to provide significant savings next year.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined Welch and other Democrats Wednesday to applaud the measure. The bill works to drive down premiums, give Medicare the power to negotiate, and cap drug prices, like capping insulin costs at $35 a month for seniors.

“Finally, we have this tool of price negotiation, which every other government uses on behalf of its consumers. So, this is a beginning,” Welch said.

The law also provides tax credits for clean energy items like weatherization, solar panels, and electric cars.

Most Republicans opposed the measure, saying it will cost consumers through tax increases.

