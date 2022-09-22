BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It will be feeling more like October for the end of the work week with temperatures running well below normal. We’ll start with cloudy skies on Friday morning, becoming partly sunny during the afternoon. It will be breezy and cool with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will be clear and cold on Friday night with areas of frost, and temperatures in the 30s and 40s to start the weekend on Saturday.

It will be a good looking first half of the weekend with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. After a chilly start, temperatures will rebound into the low to mid 60s, still a few degrees below normal. It will be another chilly Saturday night, but temperatures warm up a few more degrees on Sunday with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Clouds thicken up on Sunday night with rain showers developing by Monday. Showers will continue into Tuesday and Wednesday as well as a frontal system brings in another shot of colder air for mid week. After highs holding in the mid 60s for Monday and Tuesday, temperatures will be feeling cold once again through the rest of the work week with highs falling back into the mid 50s.

