BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We make the transition from summer to fall today, although that will happen late in the day. The autumnal equinox happens at 9:03 PM. We will have a lot of active weather as we wind down these last few hours of the summer of 2022.

A cold front moving through the northeast from NW to SE will bring rounds of thunderstorms in the morning. A trailing trough of low pressure will come in behind the front with a few scattered showers in the afternoon & evening. Temperatures will start out mild, but will fall throughout the day, through the 60s and 50s.

A few scattered showers may linger into the night, and there also may be a few snowflakes flying around at some of the higher mountain peaks by Friday morning! Then, for the first full day of fall, it will certainly be feeling like it. Temperatures will only be in the low/mid 50s - even some upper 40s in some of the usual colder pockets - and a brisk NNW wind will make it feel even chillier. Clouds in the morning on Friday will give way to increasing sunshine in the afternoon.

There will be scattered frost on Saturday morning in the colder spots. But then temperatures will recover, getting back into the 60s during the weekend. Saturday will feature lots of sunshine. Clouds will be on the increase on Sunday as a frontal system moves in from the west.

That next frontal system will bring more on & off showers starting Sunday night and lasting into the middle of next week, when it starts turning cooler again.

At least the weekend will feature some nice fall weather to take MAX Advantage of! -Gary

