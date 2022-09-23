Alex Jones to return to the stand in Connecticut next week

The family of Sandy Hook victims gave testimony in the trial against Alex Jones. (Source: CNN/GETTY IMAGES/AP IMAGES/INFOWARS/POOL VIA WFSB/RICHMAN FAMILY)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Lawyers in the Connecticut defamation trial of Alex Jones have agreed not to return him to the stand until next week after a contentious day of testimony Thursday about his promotion of the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax.

Jones was found liable last year by default and a six-member jury is now deciding how much Jones and Free Speech Systems, parent of Jones’ Infowars media platforms, should pay the families for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

Jones has called the judge in the case a tyrant and said on the stand Thursday that he was done apologizing.

The trial was set to continue Friday with other witnesses.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
Michael Chadwick
Orleans County man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Belvidere shooting
A car was on fire early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington.
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
File photo
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake
Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the town of Belvidere.
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead

Latest News

In this Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated...
US allows tech firms to boost internet access in Iran
FILE - Abortion-rights protestors march between the Indiana Statehouse and the Indiana State...
Indiana appeals judge’s order blocking state’s abortion ban
Chris Smith, 49, was shot in the head a point-blank range on Nov. 24, 2021, after returning...
Man shot in the head at point-blank range survives, considered a ‘medical miracle’ by doctors
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia