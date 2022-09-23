Congress samples the best food and drinks Vermont has to offer at Taste of Vermont

Vermont Sen. Patrick Leahy was the event’s guest of honor.
Guests go table to table to sample different foods and drinks from Vermont at the historic...
Guests go table to table to sample different foods and drinks from Vermont at the historic Kennedy Caucus Room in the Senate's Russell Building.
By Nicole Neuman
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of Congress taste-tested the very best food and drinks Vermont has to offer Thursday evening.

It was at the Fifteenth Annual Taste of Vermont Reception held at the historic Kennedy Caucus Room in the Senate’s Russell Building in Washington, DC.

The event was by invitation only and displayed foods such as ham, maple syrup, and specialty made gin that make Vermont not just a special, but a flavorful place.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor for us to be here tonight,” said Maura Fitzgerald of Island Homemade Vermont Ice Cream.

Fitzgerald received the exclusive invite to scoop her company’s signature flavors for guests in the Senate’s historic Kennedy Caucus room including for a very special one.

“We understand it’s the last one for Senator Leahy and he’s such a wonderful man.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) was the event’s guest of honor.

He arrived right as things were getting underway, and personally made his way over to each vendor including Cabot Creamery which presented Leahy with a cheddar cheese crafted in his honor.

“It was a total surprise,” said Leahy. “I’ve been doing this for years and years and Cabot has always been here. I’m a native Vermonter as is my wife and we’re just so proud seeing Vermont products.”

Leahy, who is retiring this year, says he isn’t sure if the event will continue once he leaves office, but says he’d like for it to.

More than 30 vendors from Vermont participated in the event, with 17 founders personally attending.

Copyright 2022 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the town of Belvidere.
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead
Vermont State Police say a Rutland woman has died after a two-car crash in Rutland Monday night.
Rutland woman dies after Monday crash
Michael Chadwick
Orleans County man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Belvidere shooting
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

Latest News

The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Tomatos spilled onto California highway
FILE - Booster shots of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are displayed during a vaccine clinic in...
4.4M Americans roll up sleeves for omicron-targeted boosters
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaks during a news conference Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, on Capitol...
House Democrats pass police funding bills despite divisions