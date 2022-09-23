Congress samples the best food and drinks Vermont has to offer at Taste of Vermont

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Members of Congress taste-tested the very best food and drinks Vermont has to offer Thursday evening.

It was at the Fifteenth Annual Taste of Vermont Reception held at the historic Kennedy Caucus Room in the Senate’s Russell Building in Washington, DC.

The event was by invitation only and displayed foods such as ham, maple syrup, and specialty made gin that make Vermont not just a special, but a flavorful place.

“It’s a pleasure and an honor for us to be here tonight,” said Maura Fitzgerald of Island Homemade Vermont Ice Cream.

Fitzgerald received the exclusive invite to scoop her company’s signature flavors for guests in the Senate’s historic Kennedy Caucus room including for a very special one.

“We understand it’s the last one for Senator Leahy and he’s such a wonderful man.”

Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) was the event’s guest of honor.

He arrived right as things were getting underway, and personally made his way over to each vendor including Cabot Creamery which presented Leahy with a cheddar cheese crafted in his honor.

“It was a total surprise,” said Leahy. “I’ve been doing this for years and years and Cabot has always been here. I’m a native Vermonter as is my wife and we’re just so proud seeing Vermont products.”

Leahy, who is retiring this year, says he isn’t sure if the event will continue once he leaves office, but says he’d like for it to.

More than 30 vendors from Vermont participated in the event, with 17 founders personally attending.

