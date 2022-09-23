Essex apartments damaged in fire

File image
File image(Source: WIFR)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents.

Authorities say the fire was caused by a candle being too close to combustible materials.

The Red Cross is helping displaced families find temporary shelter.

