Essex apartments damaged in fire

ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire damaged an Essex apartment early Friday.

It happened around 12:45 a.m. in a building on Baker Street. Authorities say the building had a sprinkler system that nearly extinguished the fire. The building sustained water damage to all floors and displaced half the residents.

Authorities say the fire was caused by a candle being too close to combustible materials.

The Red Cross is helping displaced families find temporary shelter.

