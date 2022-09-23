Essex County Fair Grounds hosts Adirondack Harvest festival
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - The Adirondack Harvest Festival is Saturday at the Essex County Fairgrounds from 12 pm - 5 pm, just in time for fall.
The festival includes a farmers’ market, live music, farm animals, workshops, kids’ activities, alcohol and local food trucks.
For festival events and schedule, visit the Adirondack Harvest Festival Website.
