Fatal ATV crash in Sheffield leaves teen dead

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening.

Vermont State Police say 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon was riding an ATV yesterday without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield, Vt.

She was found unresponsive by first responders after 7:00 pm and was declared dead despite attempts to save her.

Police say the road conditions were wet and are still investigating this morning.

