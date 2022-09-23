Fatal ATV crash in Sheffield leaves teen dead

File Photo
File Photo(MGN)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:36 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHEFFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A teenager is dead after police say she crashed while riding an ATV on Thursday evening.

Vermont State Police say 19-year-old Samantha Henderson of Lyndon was riding an ATV yesterday without a helmet or seatbelt on Blake Pond Road in Sheffield, Vt.

She was found unresponsive by first responders after 7:00 pm and was declared dead despite attempts to save her.

Police say the road conditions were wet and are still investigating this morning.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
Michael Chadwick
Orleans County man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Belvidere shooting
A car was on fire early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington.
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the town of Belvidere.
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead
File photo
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake

Latest News

File Photo
NVRH breaks ground on new expansion to better provide mental health care
File Photo
Vaccine booster clinic to be held at Montpelier Fall Festival
BSD release new designs of proposed high school building
BSD releases new video of BHS/BTC design
Hip Hop concert coming to City Hall Park
Free hip-hop festival planned in Burlington’s City Hall Park