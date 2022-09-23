Former CNN producer seeking a plea deal in child sex crimes case

John Griffin
John Griffin(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - A former CNN producer facing child sex abuse charges is seeking a plea deal.

John Griffin, 45 formerly of Stamford, Connecticut is accused of luring a mother and her 9 year-old daughter from Nevada to Ludlow -- where he sexually assaulting the 9 year-old at his Ludlow ski house.

Prosecutors say Griffin also tried to convince other families online to travel to Vermont with their daughters, but was unsuccessful.

Griffin’s lawyer, David Kirby said in a court filing Monday -- asking a judge to hold off on any motion deadlines to allow for the plea negotiations to continue. He also says Griffin will get credit for time served, for whatever sentence he is given. The judge granted it setting a change of plea hearing for November 28th.

Related Stories:

CNN producer charged with committing sex crimes at Vt. home

Former CNN producer pleads not guilty to sex crimes in Vermont

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the town of Belvidere.
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead
Vermont State Police say a Rutland woman has died after a two-car crash in Rutland Monday night.
Rutland woman dies after Monday crash
Michael Chadwick
Orleans County man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Belvidere shooting
The former Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception sits in the center of Burlington completely...
Closed Burlington church under contract to be sold

Latest News

Volunteer tuning up a bike to prepare to send it overseas
Peace Corps looking for donations to send overseas
Tests have confirmed an animal killed during a coyote hunt in upstate New York last year was a...
DNA test confirms animal killed in NY was wolf, not coyote
File photo
$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects
File photo
Vt. COVID paid-leave program kicks off next month