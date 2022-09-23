High peaks get winter preview

Whiteface Mt. received a dusting of snow Thursday night.
Whiteface Mt. received a dusting of snow Thursday night.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A couple of ski resorts in our area got a sneak peek of winter Friday.

It may be the first full day of fall, but Whiteface, Sugarbush, and other high elevations reported a dusting of snow overnight.

In New Hampshire, the Mt. Washington Observatory also reported light snow and ice with temperatures in the low-single digits Friday. The summit had a peak wind Thursday of 90 mph.

After some sunny weather Saturday, conditions are expected to remain unsettled into next week.

