Judge Barrett takes oath to Vermont Superior Court

Gov. Phil Scott presided over Friday's swearing in ceremony of Judge Jennifer Barrett to the...
Gov. Phil Scott presided over Friday's swearing in ceremony of Judge Jennifer Barrett to the Vermont Superior Court.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s newest Superior Court judge was sworn in Friday.

Jennifer Barrett was surrounded by friends and family at the Statehouse as Governor Phil Scott administered her oath. She has served as the Orleans County state’s attorney since 2014 and has also served as a deputy state’s attorney in Bennington County.

Barrett is known for her work and prosecution of cases dealing with domestic violence. After taking the oath, she described her judicial philosophy. “I will approach each case with an open mind and without predisposition. I will fairly consider the evidence, legal arguments, and decide each case based on the record, the law and to the best of my ability,” she said

The governor will appoint her successor early next year.

