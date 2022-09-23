Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There will be something special to see in the sky Monday night for astronomers, both professional and amateur.

Jupiter will be closer to Earth than usual on September 26.

According to NASA, this will be the nearest the largest planet in the solar system has been to Earth in nearly six decades.

Scientists say Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter because it will “only” be 367 million miles away.

That’s almost half the distance the planet is from the Earth at its farthest.

Experts say the best place to get a view of Jupiter on Monday will be a highly elevated spot in a dark and dry area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
Michael Chadwick
Orleans County man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Belvidere shooting
A car was on fire early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington.
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
File photo
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake
Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the town of Belvidere.
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead

Latest News

A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical...
3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’
Gov. Phil Scott presided over Friday's swearing in ceremony of Judge Jennifer Barrett to the...
Judge Barrett takes oath to Vermont Superior Court
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint