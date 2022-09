COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Colchester football team got a couple touchdowns from Matai Callahan and a late interception from Shane Mobley to hold on to a 12-7 win over Burlington-South Burlington Thursday night. With the victory, the Lakers move to 2-2 on the year, while the Seawolves drop to 0-4.

