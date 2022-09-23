Local documentary chronicles journey of Strongwoman competitor

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A locally-produced documentary will have its second showing Friday night in Burlington.

“Taking Up Space” chronicles Strongwoman competitor Laura Carter in her journey training for Nationals. the short documentary is described as a “story of perseverance, self-belief, and women holding space for other woman.”

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Scott Cherhoinak, a former WCAX photographer, who was part of the team.

