NVRH breaks ground on new expansion to better provide mental health care

File Photo
File Photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is breaking ground to expand options for people in mental health crisis.

Hospital leaders say the Emergency Department is getting upgraded and expanded to help care for people in need.

They say the pandemic and economic recession negatively affected people and families and increased the prevalence of people experiencing mental health crisis.

greater need for mental health support and short staffing created long waiting times for care.

To help combat delays in care, the Emergency Department is getting the addition of a Mental Health Support Area.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burlington Police are investigating an assault on a University of Vermont student this past...
UVM student assaulted, held at gunpoint
Michael Chadwick
Orleans County man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Belvidere shooting
A car was on fire early Thursday morning at Perkins Pier in Burlington.
Stolen vehicle found burning at Burlington’s Perkins Pier
Police say one man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in the town of Belvidere.
Belvidere shooting leaves 1 man dead
File photo
Vt. family sues school district over vaccination mistake

Latest News

File Photo
Vaccine booster clinic to be held at Montpelier Fall Festival
File Photo
Fatal ATV crash in Sheffield leaves teen dead
BSD release new designs of proposed high school building
BSD releases new video of BHS/BTC design
Hip Hop concert coming to City Hall Park
Free hip-hop festival planned in Burlington’s City Hall Park