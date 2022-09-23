NVRH breaks ground on new expansion to better provide mental health care

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital is breaking ground to expand options for people in mental health crisis.

Hospital leaders say the Emergency Department is getting upgraded and expanded to help care for people in need.

They say the pandemic and economic recession negatively affected people and families and increased the prevalence of people experiencing mental health crisis.

greater need for mental health support and short staffing created long waiting times for care.

To help combat delays in care, the Emergency Department is getting the addition of a Mental Health Support Area.

