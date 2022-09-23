Officer fired over prisoner abuse allegations breaks silence

By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:56 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A former Franklin County Sherrif’s officer captured on video assaulting a man in custody is speaking out for the first time about the allegations, as well as his bid to become the county’s next top cop.

Former Capt. John Grismore was fired after allegations that he assaulted a man in custody last month. In a video, Grismore is seen kicking a man in handcuffs. The longtime law enforcement officer disputes the allegations, saying the video has been taken out of context. He has also continued his candidacy for the department’s top job after both political parties pulled their support.

Darren Perron spoke with Grismore about the allegations and what comes next.

