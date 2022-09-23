Pets with Potential: Meet Lulu

By WCAX News Team
Sep. 23, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 12-year-old cat named Lulu.

Lulu is described as a fluffy and loving cat, who came to the Humane Society of Chittenden County when her previous owners could no longer care for her.

According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Lulu has a history of urinating and defecating outside the litterbox in her previous home and at the shelter. They say inappropriate litterbox use is often related to stress.

The Humane Society says any change in Lulu’s normal routine could contribute to stress, and a quieter home might be the best fit.

Lulu has lived with other cats, small dogs, and children and done fine with them.

For more information on Lulu, visit the Humane Society of Chittenden County website.

