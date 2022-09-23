Police investigating BB gun incident at Essex football game

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ESSEX, Vt. (WCAX) - Essex Police are investigating an aggravated assault that happened during a high school football game last Friday.

Officials say one person was hit by what appeared to be a projectile from a BB gun. They were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.

The district says the juveniles involved are not high school students and it’s not clear if all of them are students in the Essex Westford School District.

Police say the incident could be a crime depending on the intent or manner of the person who fired the BB gun.

