Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont

By Elissa Borden
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn is hosting a new show this week unlike anything they’ve put on before.

“The Money” has been described as “a cross between a high-stakes game, a social experiment, and an intelligent theatrical experience.” And for $15 -- and a little collaboration -- audience members can be a part of the fun.

Elissa Borden spoke with Seth Honnor, the production’s creator, about the rules of play

The show will be making several stops around the state through October.

