Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Flynn is hosting a new show this week unlike anything they’ve put on before.

“The Money” has been described as “a cross between a high-stakes game, a social experiment, and an intelligent theatrical experience.” And for $15 -- and a little collaboration -- audience members can be a part of the fun.

Elissa Borden spoke with Seth Honnor, the production’s creator, about the rules of play

The show will be making several stops around the state through October.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.